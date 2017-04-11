Manganya rescues Mzagada

…currently undergoing treatment at Malamulo

Michael Usi also known as Manganya has stretched a helping hand to former Malawi netball team player Emma Mzagada who has been struggling with a bone infection called Osteomyelitis.

According to information at hand, Malawi’s celebrated comedian Manganya has pledged to support the former Queens and Kukoma Diamonds netball player’s medical treatment.

Currently, Mzagada is undergoing an operation at Malamulo Adventist hospital following Manganya’s pledge to fund her treatment.

Information reaching this publication is indicating that Manganya took the former Queens player to Malamulo Adventist Hospital in Thyolo.

Before this operation, the former Malawi netball team international also underwent a surgery at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital to remove abnormal swelling on her thigh after receiving help from well-wishers.

She was one of the best players for the Malawi Queens and during her playing time Mary Waya one of the Queens legend and Coach Griffin Zagalo Sayenda once described her as a true legend of the game.

Mzagada has been struggling with a bone infection which is known as Osteomyelitis since 2009.