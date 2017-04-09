Malawi Police to give thousands to anyone with info on albino attackers

Malawi Police in Chikhwawa have pledged a K100,000 reward to any person with information that will lead to the arrest of suspects who recently attacked people with albinism in the district.

During an awareness campaign held recently at Group Village Headman Lombe under Sub-Traditional Authority Masache, Chikhwawa Police Officer In charge, Davie Chingwalu announced that his office had committed to offer K50, 000 to anyone going to provide them with information that would lead to the arrest of the accomplices.

But soon after that, Young Achievers for Development, a Blantyre Based NGO, called the officer in charge that they were raising the amount with another K50,000 making it K100,000.

The officer in charge said he was saddened by these attacks and observed that more needs to be done to put them to stop.

&We cannot allow people with albinism to continue living in fear. All stakeholders need to come together to ensure that albinos are enjoying equal rights like any citizen of this country,& said OC Chingwalu.

On his part, Chief Masache and Group Village Headman Lombe said they had strengthened police community forums to increase security to all albinos in the area.

Meanwhile, police in the district have arrested one man for allegedly attacking two brothers with albinism at Nkomialopa Village in the area of Chief Masache early March this year.

The brothers Chitani aged 30 and Yohane Misoya. 22, were attacked on 3rd March this year and were admitted to Queen Elizabeth central hospital.

Reports indicate that the two have been discharged but there are speculations that they are living in fear.

That aside, police in the district are yet to arrest other thugs who attacked a 32 year man with albinism at his home at Dagalasi village in the area of Chief Ngabu last Friday night

The man managed to wrestle with the attackers who later hacked him with machetes. The man Gift Notisi reported the matter to police who then launched a manhunt.