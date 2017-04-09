Nyasa music awards bashed

…Tsar Leo throws shade at his nomination

For a country with a music industry so hungry for artists’ recognitions, the introduction of new awards was supposed to bring cheers but that’s not the case as the forthcoming Nyasa Music Awards (NMA) have stirred debate.

After the nominees list was released on 4th April, music lovers have been giving their views. A larger fraction of those commenting has crushed NMA for giving a blind eye to the deserving.

They claim most of the artists who made last year’s Urban Music Party (UMP) Awards’ nominees list will be battling for honours in the NMA. This, it has been said, will undermine latest great projects by other artists because they are not as popular as their choices.

People refuse to believe that same music which made noise last year is still buzzing with full hype. As such credibility of the NMA has been called into question.

Tsar Leo, one of the trending Malawi urban artists, who has been nominated for the Upcoming Artist accolade, bashed the nomination.

“I consider the nomination an insult. An upcoming artist, who? That’s not me” he chided the organisers for he considered silly. He was, however, non-committal on whether he will attend the award giving ceremony or not.

However the organisers stressed that nominations were not done by their team.

The main event is slated for 5th May at Comesa Hall in Blantyre. Artists will be honoured in 18 slots, unlike UMP Awards which had 12 slots. People have drawn more similarities between the two awards which has somehow contributed to NMA losing vibe.

In the video of the year category, it’s the same videos which were nominated in the UMP Awards. Chipapa by Tay Grin Ft 2baba, Sweet Banana by Dan Lu Ft K’cee, and Single Tonight by Zani Challe Ft Patoranking, queue up for best video award.

Some of the trending artists like Macelba do not have a place in NMA which is raising more of jeers instead of cheers. Tay Grin is among the most nominated with his name appearing on 3 slots.

When all ill talk is exhausted, people’s problem has proved not to be having the same artists who were nominated in UMP Awards getting nominated in NMA but the projects which have made their nominations a reality.