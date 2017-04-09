Bingu developed Malawi beyond recognition – DPP

Democratic Progressive Pary (DPP) Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey has hailed late President Bingu wa Mutharika as a true patriotic Malawian who developed Malawi beyond recognition.

Jeffrey made the remarks at Ndata farm in Thyolo district during memorial ceremony for the late president who died in 2012.

According to Jeffrey, Malawians should be grateful to Mutharika for developing this country.

“Malawians as God fearing people had it been that we are all thankful for great achievements of others this country would have developed.

“Late Bingu Wa Mutharika transformed the country in eight years of his leadership as the country’s head of state. Malawians we should really be thankful for the tremendous developments that Bingu brought in the country,” Jeffrey added.

Speaking at the same function, Lhomwe Paramount Chief Ngongoliwa said Bingu was a true icon by looking at how he exposed the Lhomwe people.

According to Ngongoliwa, Mutharika’s ascendancy to the highest office paved a way for the introduction of the grouping called Mulakho wa Alhomwe with the aim of preserving the Lhomwe culture.

Ngongoliwa later asked President Peter Mutharika to keep taking care of the “Mpumulo Wa Bata” mausoleum where Bingu was laid to rest.

“I am asking Mr. president that this place must always be beautiful because when visitors come lower chiefs find me to visit the place and I don’t want to be ashamed, I want them to be witnessing that the remains of our hero is intensively taken care,” Paramount Chief Ngongoliwo said.

During the ceremony a newsletter titled “Celebrating the life of Bingu” was unveiled.

Bingu wa Mutharika died in 2012 while serving as the president of the country.