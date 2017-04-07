Father, son die in house fire

A father and his son have died while a woman is nursing wounds after their house caught fire due to a candle that was left unattended in Mangochi district.

Mangochi Police spokesperson Rodrick Maida has confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as James Ali, 33, and Ekra James, 6.

Maida told Malawi24 that Ali, the woman Maimuna Kalembo, 27, and Ekra were living in a grass thatched house at Mbaluku Village as a family.

On Wednesday around 8pm, mother to Kalembo who was also living with the family briefly went to a nearby grocery to buy coil.

“Upon arriving home she was shocked to see her son- in-law’s house on fire and she eventually shouted for help.” He said.

“Good Samaritans came for help and managed to rescue the wife before rushing her to Mangochi District Hospital but the husband and son were already dead,” Maida added.

The woman has since been referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for further treatment.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that deaths were due suffocation secondary to severe burn wounds.

The deceased man hailed from Laini village, Traditional Authority Chowe while the son hailed from Mbaluku village both from Mangochi district.

Meanwhile police in the district are urging the general public to refrain from leaving lighted candles unattended upon going to bed.