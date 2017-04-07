Ronny Van Geneugden in Malawi: Belgian coach pictured arriving at Chileka for Flames job

Ronny Van Geneugden arrived at Chileka International Airport last evening ahead of becoming Flames head coach.

The Belgian coach will replace Ernest Mtawali who was sacked in September last year after failing to guide Malawi National Football team to this year’s African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

His appointment is a formality as he is expected to take charge of Malawi’s second leg clash in 2018 CHAN qualifiers at home to Madagascar.

Van Geneugden was expected into the country by Thursday noon but he jetted in at exactly 6 o’clock in the evening.

He was accompanied by his agent.

Immediately after landing, he was welcomed by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda and Competitions Manager Gomegzani Zakazaka.

He becomes the second Belgian coach to take charge of the Flames following in the footsteps of Thom Saintfiet who was hired on a voluntary basis in 2014.