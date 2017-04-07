FIFA Rankings: Malawi now 100th in the world

Flames of Malawi have moved three steps up in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday by the world soccer governing body.

The Flames are yet to play an international game since September last year but continues to move steps up on FIFA rankings.

Malawi are currently in camp preparing for their CHAN qualifier against Madagascar on 22 April before hosting their opponents some weeks later in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, Brazil surged to the top of FIFA world rankings for the first time in seven years usurping great rivals Argentina.

In Africa, Egypt are the highest ranked side with Senegal, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Nigeria completing the top five.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 4 May 2017.