Sports Writers Association of Malawi (Swam) has thanked Tnm for its decision to continue sponsoring the Super League.

Speaking to a local radio station, Swam interim General Secretary Aston Gondwe said they are happy that the league is assured of sponsorship.

“We express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Tnm.We are much happy as Journalists who write sports stories in Malawi. It is a very welcome idea thanks to our Sports Minister Hon Henry Mussa for taking part to talk with the mobile company Tnm.

“Many sports reporters in Malawi depend on local sports stories especially the Super League,” said Gondwe.

A letter that was signed by the minister of Labour Youth Sports and Manpower Development Honourable Henry Mussa and Tnm Chief Executive Officer Douglas Stevenson indicate that the mobile company will continue sponsoring the league up to 2020.

Tnm withdrew sponsorship after some quarters protested some provisions in the contract between the mobile service provider and Sulom.

Super League of Malawi Sulom set 8th April 2017 as a kickoff date for the league but it was postponed to a later date because Tnm pulled out sponsorship.