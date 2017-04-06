Devotion: You are transformed into same image

2 Corinthians 3 : 18 ” But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.”

The Word of God is the mirror of God (James 1:22-25) given to you to see yourself. When you look unto the Word of God, you see the image of yourself. The Scripture above says you are transformed into the very same image that you see in the mirror. That means whatever you see in the Word of God, you become that.

Some people concentrate on the wilderness experience. They read a lot about the children of Israel in the wilderness and as a result all their lives, they walk in the wilderness. They sing songs about themselves matching to Zion. They haven’t discovered that when we get born again, we are born in God’s family. We are born in the city of God in Zion. We are inhabitants of Zion(Isaiah 33:24).

Some of us when we study about Israel we concentrate on them settling in the promised land because that is consistent with the new nature in Christ and our lives are a reflection of life in the promised land. These two people are looking at the same Word of God but concentrating on different scriptures and getting different results. They are transformed into two different images. One into a wanderer in the wilderness where as the other one sees themselves as being in the promised land in Christ Jesus. They live differently. They listen to different songs and they get different results.

Therefore get hold of the right Word and make yourself a success through the Word of God. Concentrate on your new creation. And read scriptures that are consistent with the new man in Christ Jesus. Your success is guaranteed (Joshua 1:8 and Psalm 1:3).

Confession

I have the Word. I study the Word and get right results in the Word. I am a new creation in Christ Jesus and therefore I love according to my identify. In Jesus Name. Amen.

