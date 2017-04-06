Who is new Big Bullets signing Andy Kamlete?

Nyasa Big Bullets roped in Ireland-based striker Andy Kamlete on transfer deadline day on Friday.

The club chairman Noel Lipipa has spoken very highly of the new man at the Blantyre based giants.

But who is Andy Kamlete? Malawi24 had an exclusive interview with the forward who is expected to be back in the country in May after completing his University studies.

Kamlete grew up in Zingwangwa in Blantyre.

He started his football career in the Coca Cola schools competitions before joining Envirom FC where he was made the captain.

Kamlete guided Envirom from division to premier division of the Southern Region Football Association.

He then left the country for South Africa where he joined a football academy. A year later, he was back in Malawi and he joined Green Hawks FC (another team from premier division).

His skills caught the eye of many super league clubs as he ended that year as the top goalscorer with more than 40 goals.

However, his dream of playing in the Super League with Bullets was halted when he left the country for Ireland for studies.

While studying, he continued playing football at the college before being signed by Ballymun FC.

A year later, he caught eyes of Coolock Village FC where he was signed.

Having finished his studies, Kamlete will be returning home to play for the People’s team.

His message to Bullets fans is: “Have patience, wait and testify after seeing the display of what you have signed,” he told Malawi24.

With the signing of the striker, Bullets will be hoping for an improved performance in the 2017 season after the 2016 campaign brought about indifferent results as the team failed to defend the league.

The Blantyre giants need a proven goalscorer after going on one of their most barren runs in front of goal last season.