MP Thomson bails out St Michaels CDSS

Member of Parliament (MP) for Chikhwawa North Constituency Harry Thomson has donated 40 desks to St Michaels Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in an effort to help improve education standards in the district.

Donating the desks on Wednesday, Thompson said it was his goal to ensure that learners especially girls had the comfort they deserved whilst in class.

The MP said he prioritizes education and as a Member of Parliament he ensures that a larger portion of the Community Development Fund (CDF) is dedicated towards improving education standards in his area.

“When I joined politics as an MP, I asked myself as to what beneficial development initiative I should give to my constituents and I decided to take education and improve on the areas that needed such.

“I have managed to donate desks to various schools in my area prioritizing girls because women make up a larger percentage of our population,” said Thompson.

He added that it was sad to notice that in most schools in his area, girls used to sit on the floor and that contributed negatively whenever they (girls) wanted to take a question from a teacher or when seated.

“So, we decided that the girl child must find the comfort of sitting on a desk and that is why I dedicated a larger portion of the CDF towards improving education standards. I believe that some harsh conditions girls face whilst in school could lead to their dropout and negative performance,” stressed Thomson.

The 40 desks were shared among the form ones at the school who used to sit on the floor.

Commenting on the development, headmaster of the school Gift Mark and Parents Teachers Association Chairperson Chrissie Kunjunga commended the MP for the timely donation of the desks adding that the school was in dire need of well-wishers’ interventions as it has no laboratory and library where students could further their studies.

“The desks received today will help other students to have a comfortable place to sit on. Previously, the students used to sit on the floor which was very bad for secondary school learners especially girls.

“So, we are thankful to well-wishers who are helping us alleviate some of our problems,” said Mark.

He added that on top of having no laboratory and library, the school which has over 400 learners is also facing challenges as it has no staff room and headmaster’s office.