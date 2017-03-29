Three arrested for burglary

Police in Blantyre have arrested three suspects for breaking into houses and stealing items in the process.

According to Assistant Public Relations Officer for Limbe police station Widson Nhlane, the three suspects have been identified as Emmanuel Umalo aged 70, James Msusa, 28, and Manuel Umali aged 20.

“The three suspects were arrested on the night of 27th March, 2016 for stealing various items in Bangwe,” said Nhlane.

He added that on 17 March 2017, Emmanuel Umalo together with his friends who are at large broke into a house at Namatapa in Bangwe and went away with items such as LIFO motor cycle, bicycle, amplifier and a DVD player in the process injuring the owner of the house.

The other two arrested suspects Msusa and Umali on 8 March broke into a residential house at Nthandizi and stole a television, mattresses, and assorted groceries.

Nhlane said they are hoping that the arrest of the three will lead to the arrest of other suspects who have been terrorising residents in the area. They also hope the arrests will lead to recovery of various stolen items.

Umalo hails from Mazuza village, Traditional Authority Machinjiri in Blantyre, Msusa hails from Kuweluza village Traditional Authority Chingata in Thyolo district while Umali hails from Maziyaya village Traditional Authority Machinjiri.