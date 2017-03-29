Bullets sign premier division player

Nyasa Big Bullets have splashed K850,000 on a player from lower division side Nsanama football club, Mlawi24 has learnt.

According to a letter dated 27 March signed by Bullets general secretary Albert Chigoga, the Blantyre based team have signed Dave Banda on a four year deal.

“Following the conversation for the past few weeks, Nyasa Big Bullets football club hereby agree on the valuation of your player (Dave Banda) being a sum of K850 000 ( Eight Hundred fifty thousand kwacha only),” reads part of the letter.

The people’s team has agreed to give the player a signing on fee of K800,000 – K200,000 every year for the duration of the contract.

Banda will also benefit K70,000 basic salary with K25,000 game bonus and half of it for a draw and medical cover.

“We appreciate that your club and the player himself have agreed with our terms, we have full details contract for both parties and the player to sign,” reads the letter.

Bullets have assured Nsanama Football club that they will pay all the money for the deal in due course.

Bullets have hence asked Nsanama to make arrangements for the player to be looked for during training and upcoming friendly games.