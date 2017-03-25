Only 10 years for ‘Gogo’ rapist

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced a 60-year-old man to 10 years in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl.

Confirming on the incident, Deputy Public Relations officer Harry Namwaza said the rapist Pitolosi Jalijali Banda sexually abused the girl at her parents’ house on 10 October last year.

On the day of the rape, the evil paedophile found the girl home alone and he took advantage of the situation to drag her into the house where he began raping her.

Fortunately a neighbour caught the wicked man raping the girl and she reported the issue to the child’s parents who later told the police.

In court, Jalijali pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement but he asked for a lenient sentence as he was a first offender. He also requested the court to consider his old age when passing sentence.

However, state prosecutor Mariot Kamaliza urged against the Jalijali’s call for lenience saying as an old man, the convict should have behaved responsibly.

He added that the rapist shouldn’t be treated with a kid gloves if such heinous acts are to be stopped.

In his judgment, First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda noted that such cases are on increase and he then slapped the 60-year-old man with a 10 year sentence.

Pitolosi Jalijali comes from Katamathengo village, Traditional Authority Santhe in Kasungu district.