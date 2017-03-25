Driver demands K30m compensation after being called ‘monkey’

Axed Strabag International driver Charles Devina is demanding K30 million damages from the company for unfair dismissal.

Devina got into trouble with his German manager Hinteregger Jurgen who called him a “monkey” after he rode over a mental surface that led to tyre bursting.

Jurgen’s remarks led to his deportation while the remaining senior team sacked Devina on the grounds of reckless driving.

The company confirmed this week that Devina was fired following the incident of the burst tyre.

However, the driver has sued the company and is demanding K30 million arguing it was unfair dismissal.

Court documents explains Devina felt the defamatory remarks have injured his reputation and puts him into a situation of being stigmatized.

Devina through his lawyer George Kadzipatike want the company to compensate him for the humiliation he got from his former boss.

Strabag International is constructing a 47 kilometre road between Mzuzu city and Nkhatabay district.