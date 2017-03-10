It’s official: Civo replace Epac in Super League

Despite being relegated last season, the gods of football have smiled at Civo Service United FC following Dean Josaya’s decision to have the team replace his Epac FC in the top flight this season.

Civo got relegated after finishing on position 15 last season in the TNM Super League alongside Karonga United and Max Bullets.

However, rumors started speculating that Josaya and Civo Service officials were discussing for a possible merge in order to allow the Malawi government side to remain in the top flight.

Just last week, Josaya was quoted in the local press denying the rumors saying Epac FC was still part of his plans to play in the top flight.

However, on Thursday, all the rumors were put to bed by the two parties when they agreed to relegate Epac FC instead of Civo Service United.

“Yes it’s true. We have agreed to allow Civo play in the top flight instead of Epac Fc next season because Civo is a big team as to compared with Epac so it wasn’t right to see the team play in the premier division. Money wasn’t the factor when I decided this but history behind Civo.” Josaya said.



He added: ”We have seen teams struggling to come back from premier divisions once relegated so we don’t Civo to experience that. Epac FC will play in Chipiku League next season,” He told the local press in the wee hours of Friday.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will issue a statement on the latest development.

According to the FA, all issues to do with Club Licensing came to an end on 1 March ahead of the new season hence there is a need for Civo to start the whole process again.