Burundian arrested over immigration issues in Malawi

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested a Burundian national on issue to do with Malawi citizenship.

According to ACB’s senior public relations officer Egrita Ndala, the Burundian national is Pascal Rwasa.

Ndala said on 25th September, 2015, the Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that on 14th May, 2014, the Chief Immigration Officer granted Malawi Citizenship to Rwandan Nationals using a file belonging to another foreign national.

Upon receiving the complaint the Anti-Corruption Bureau instituted investigations and established that citizenships were granted to people who were not eligible.

The publicist added that on 9th March, 2017, the ACB arrested Pascal Rwasa in Balaka for presenting false information.

Ndala said Rwasa lied to immigration department that he was related to another foreign national who was applying for Malawi citizenship.

She added that the Burundian lied by presenting the person who was applying for Malawian citizenship as his dependent.

However it was revealed that the person was over 18 years and there was no any relationship between him and the person who was applying for the citizenship.

Ndala further added that Rwasa will be charged with uttering a false document contrary to Section 1.22 as read with Section 360 of the Penal Code.