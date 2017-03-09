Airtel donates desks to rural school

Having in mind that education is a key to success, Malawi’s network provider Airtel has given desks to Nyodola Primary School in Thyolo district.

Nyodola being in a rural part of Thyolo is not spared of challenges of poor facilities hence the 80 desks donated are to make a difference at the school.

Speaking during handover ceremony of K5 million worth of desks to the school on Tuesday, head teacher Harrison Macheso commended the company for the timely donation arguing that it will ease challenges in learning.

However, Macheso pleaded for more support as many students from the school brave heat from the sun during classes due to lack of enough school blocks.

Though Traditional Authority (T.A) Khwethemula of the area disclosed efforts of sending every child to school, he cast doubt on its effectiveness arguing that lack of good learning facilities takes away motivation of many learners.

“In my area I don’t allow children to be just playing around, we have bylaws of ensuring that they are at school but when we send them to school we note that they lack facilities to help them in their education,” said the traditional leader.

In an interview with Malawi24, Airtel Malawi Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa urged the students to take good care of the desks for their long stay in use.

Chirwa further applauded Blantyre Press Club for identifying Nyodola among many schools in the district to get the donation.

“As part of our CSR we are passionate in donating to government institutions in particular primary and secondary schools so we sat down and approached Blantyre Press Club for them to recommend areas that need assistant and they recommended Nyodola School,” said Chirwa.

Blantyre Press Club President Blessing Kanache while applauding Airtel for making a change at the school appealed to other companies to take the gesture to help in achieving development for the country.

The 80 desks are to help 180 students at Nyodola to have a friendly learning environment.