Malawi mob justice: Man burnt to death for impersonating MRA officer

An angry mob in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe on Wednesday burned to death a conman for impersonating a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officer.

According to confirmed reports, the deceased has been identified as Jones Makhuwila who previously worked at MRA but was fired on disciplinary grounds.

Malawi24 understand that on Wednesday, Makhuwila went to a shop at Chiuzira trading centre in Area 23 in the city.

At the shop, he told the owner that he works for MRA and wanted to check if the Electronic Fiscal Device machine was working properly.

This surprised the shop owner who called the MRA office to verify the identity of the man and the office confirmed that he did not work for them.

He then alerted people around the trading centre of the development and they angrily started to beat the conman before setting him on fire.

Jones Makhuwila died on the spot as he could not escaped from his fate.