Police officer rescued from angry mob

A junior police officer in Ntcheu district was on Tuesday rescued from an angry mob that wanted to kill him for stealing.

The officer, Constable Ralph Banda of Ntcheu police station, was caught on Tuesday night stealing at Ntonda in the district.

Reports show that Banda and two other thieves who are yet to be identified broke into a shop in the area but were caught red-handed by the shop owner.

The shop owner then called for help from his neighbours who rushed to the scene.

When the community members noticed that amongst the thieves there was a police officer, they got angry and started beating the thieves.

The three were heavily beaten by the angry community members who wanted to kill them.

Fortunately for the thieves, other police officers came and rescued them.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that some of the police officers sustained injuries while rescuing the three thieves from the mob.