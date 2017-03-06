Court orders Lilongwe South City South East election rerun

The Supreme Court of Appeal has today ordered the a rerun of the Lilongwe City South East election after opposition

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate, Ulemu Msungama, disputed the results which saw ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Bentley Namasasu winner in 2014.

After the polls, Msungama stood to the ground making claims there were serious irregilaities and that Namasasu was not the winner.

It was after this that High Court judge Esme Chombo ruled that there be a rerun of the elections only for Namasasu to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal which made the landmark ruling today.

Heard by a panel of three judges; Justice Edward Twea, Justice Lovemore Chikopa and Justice Anthony Kamanga the Supreme Court has order the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to conduct a rerun.

Msungama told the media outside court that justice won.

He said he was very happy with the ruling.

Meanwhile, the DPP has not yet commented on the matter. The issue was one of the high profile ones the MCP and DPP has been into verbal war for.