Wadabwa wins big at Wanderers

The former Golden Arrows, Escom United and Silver Strikers forward was voted the player of the season and the best striker at Be Forward Wanderers’ first of its kind players gala awards on Saturday night at Robins Park Hall in Blantyre.

Wadabwa was very instrumental for the Nomads last season as he inspired them to a cup double and he was also their top goal scorer in the league with 16 goals.

He went away with K150 000 and a led LG 42 inch Plasma screen.

In other awards, Joseph Kamwendo was voted the best midfielder, with Jafali Chande being voted the most improved player.

Kamwendo went away with K50 000 and an upright refregilator while Chande went away with K50 000 and a microwave.

Former Premier Bet Wizards midfielder Rafik Namwera was voted the most disciplined player and was awarded with K50 000 cash and a microwave.

Veteran Valence Kamzere was voted the best shot-stopper, with Stainly Sanudi voted as the best defender.

The duo went away with a K50 000 and a refrigerator each.

The Nomads won the Carlsberg Cup, the Fisd Cup and the Luso Television Bus Ipite bonanza at the expense of sworn rivals Nyasa Big Bullets last season.