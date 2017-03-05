Construction of Phalombe hospital begins this month

Government through the Ministry of Health has assured Malawians that construction of Phalombe hospital will commence in two weeks’ time.

The minister responsible Peter Kumpalume made the assurance in Parliament when Phalombe South Constituency Member of Parliament Mary Livuza Mpanga asked about the commencement of the project.

Mpanga said it is high time the project started since people in Phalombe do not have a district hospital.

In his response, Kumpalume explained that the project will begin in two weeks’ time.

He added that President Peter Mutharika is expected to go to Phalombe and lay a foundation stone to mark the beginning of the construction.

Parliament has been approving loans and allocations for the hospital for many years but the funds were usually diverted while construction of the facility which was expected to begin 16 years ago stalled.

Phalombe was declared as a district in 1996 and up to now it does not have a district hospital.