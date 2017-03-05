Kondi Msungama quits football

The former Nyasa Big Bullets Chairman made the announcement on Saturday saying he cannot risk his family for football, Malawi24 has learnt.

Kondi Msungama, who was vying for the top position at Bullets’ polls which were scheduled to take place this month, says he has been receiving death threats from unknown people ever since he made his intentions of contesting for the chairmanship position at the club.

“Good morning team, with deepest regret, I would like to let you know that my family has advised me to quit football as it is bringing shame than honor to the family.

“I am wishing you all and the team all the best. It is my prayer that in future, our dream will become a reality in different better environment. May the good Lord bless you,” said Msungama.

Msungama’s camp was at loggerhead with Bullets’s Board of Trustees over the decision by the latter to cancel the team’s main executive polls despite calls from supporters to have the polls as stipulated by the constitution.

Later, the Board of Trustees gave in to the supporters demands to have the polls but scrapped off the positions of Treasurer and the General Secretary.

This move did not go well with Msungama’s camp which threatened to go to the street and march against the decision.

The situation got worse when the Board of Trustees committee stepped down last week. As if that was not enough, the team’ Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya resigned from his position hours after the dissolution of the Board of Trustees by the supporters executive committee.

However, the situation took another angle when Stone Mwamadi’s led supporters committee appointed an interim committee on Friday night and eventually putting to an end all the speculations regarding the polls which was scheduled to take place on 18th March. Noel Lipipa is now Bullets’ Chairman in the next eight months.

During his reign, Bullets won the TNM Super League and Carlsberg Cup and the team also participated in the CAF Champions League in the following year.

However, he was ousted by the supporters committee in 2015 following the allegations that his administration emblezzled millions of money.

He was also accused of driving the club into a bounty K47 million debt during the CAF Champions League campaign.