Gotv prices hiked

Mutichoice Malawi has announced of Gotv subscription fee adjustment with effect from 1st April, 2017, barely four months after raising the prices.

Through mobile texts messages, the company is passing the information. Customers of Both TNM and Airtel are being notified.

The adjustment affects all bouquets, Gotv Plus, Gotv Value and Gotv Lite. According to the texts, the new prices are as follows.

Gotv plus will be at K6900, Gotv value at K3700 and Gotv Lite will at K1300. These prices were last reviewed on 1st December this year.

Malawians have come to fall in love with Gotv for its exciting programs as offered on different channels.

Recently the Emirates FA cup started to beam on Gotv, a development that pleased soccer lovers.

Gotv also beamed the whole African Cup of Nations tournament enjoyed full coverage.

Currently the Big Brother Naija reality show is airing on Channel 29. The show supplements many mouthwatering series on Zee World Chanel 25, among others.

It also accommodates Malawi television channels, thus keeping locals closer to Gotv apart from its cheap cost.