Gerald Phiri Jnr stars in Platinum win

On loan Bidvest Wits winger Gerald Phiri Jnr produced a man of the match performance to inspire Platinum Stars to a comfortable 3-nil victory over John Maduka’s Bloemfontein Celtic in a league match at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

According to kickOff magazine, the former Be Forward Wanderers midfielder scored two quick goals from free kicks to give his side a half time lead.

Said kickoff: “The visitors made an excellent start to the match and had Gerald Phiri Junior to thank for two quick goals.

“His first was a free-kick inside the first six minutes as he beat Patrick Tignyemb in the home goal. And lightning struck twice just three minutes later when the Malawian international produced a carbon copy to give Dikwena a 2-0 advantage,” reported Kickoff Magazine.

Phiri Jnr was then substituted with 11 minutes to play after sustaining an injury but that was not enough to stop him from collecting the man of the match award.

Phiri Jnr joined Platinum Stars on a six month loan deal after failing to secure a place in Gavin Hunt’s squad.

Elsewhere in South Africa, Gabadinho Mhango’s Wits was walloped aside by Absa Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-nil.