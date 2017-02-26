Woman kills husband in Neno

Police in Neno district have arrested 22 year-old Linly Nkomazinja for killing her husband over family disagreements.

Neno Police Public Relations Officer Raphael Kaliati confirmed the arrest of the woman who was apprehended by villagers and later handed to the police.

According to Kaliati, on 22nd February quarrel broke out between the two over family issues which resulted into a fight.

During the fight, the woman took an unspecified object and stabbed the husband on the chest before running away.

In the morning, the husband was taken to Nsambe Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem by a doctor at Neno District Hospital doctor indicated that the death was due to severe blood loss secondary to aortic puncture.

Meanwhile Nkomazinja is in police custody and is expected to answer murder charge contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

Linly Nkomazinja and the deceased Leckson Mtima come from Kweneza Village Traditional Authority Dambe in Neno District.