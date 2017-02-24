Tigers not going for big names

Azam Tigers coach Gerald Phiri has said his team will not buy already established players because it is against the club’s tradition.

In an interview with Malawi24, the Kau Kau boys coach Phiri said his team is one of the clubs that does not go for big names during the transfer window.

“Azam Tigers is not a team that goes out on the market searching for well established players,” said Phiri.

Phiri added that it is always the team’s tradition to go for low class talent and this transfer window they will do the same.

“As Azam Tigers we always go for low talent on the market not for well established players and this season we will also go for low talent,” he said.

Speaking about the team’s performance last season, the Tigers coach said their main problem was finishing but they will work on that area come next season.

“Our major problem last season was finishing, therefore as Azam Tigers we will work on that area,” added Phiri.

The Kau Kau boys coach has also assured all Azam Tigers supporters that come next season they should expect a season where the team is going to compete.

Meanwhile Azam Tigers will start their preseason training on 28th February, 2017 at Limbe Country Club.

Last season, Azam Tigers finished on position 8 with 43 points from 30 league matches.