Malawi Red Cross receives K70m office building

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) on Wednesday received a MK70 million multipurpose office building for Salima Division from Swiss Red Cross.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Swiss Red Cross delegate to MRCS Alexandra Machado said she was happy to hand over the building to MRCS.

“We as Swiss Red Cross are delighted to see that our two national societies have established a long-term, stable and mutually-beneficial relationship, featured with close contacts and friendly coordination at all levels,”Alexandra said.

She added that the provision of the office building is part of the capacity building for the division volunteers.

MRCS president Mr. Levison Changole received the donation on behalf of the society.

In his remarks, Changole thanked Swiss Red Cross for the donation. He told the gathering that the new office building will provide new facilities and a much more improved working environment for the volunteers and the integrated community based health project staff who were very excited about the building.

The seven roomed office building consists of two parts, one for housing the division volunteers and project staff and the other one will be leased out for the purposes of income generation for MRCS.

The handover ceremony which was attended by among other dignitaries District Commissioner (DC) for Salima Mr. Rodney Simwaka was spiced up by beautiful choral music from Talimba sub division youth choir.