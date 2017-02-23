Probe Chaponda further – CHRR

Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) has urged the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to further probe George Chaponda despite President Peter Mutharika firing him as minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development.

Mutharika who has been under fire for keeping Chaponda as minister despite reports of corruption finally sacked Chaponda on Wednesday a day after ACB found K124 million at the legislator’s house.

Reacting on the development, CHRR has applauded the president for giving in to public pressure.

In a statement signed by CHRR Executive Director Timothy Mtambo, the organisation says the development shows maturity of democracy.

“CHRR has learnt with huge relief news that President Prof. Peter Mutharika has finally fired Hon. Dr George Chaponda as Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

“To that effect, CHRR would like to sincerely congratulate the President on taking such a progressive and noble action which is in sync with the recommendations of both Commission of Inquiry as well as the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Chaponda’s alleged corrupt conduct in the purchasing of maize saga,” reads part of the statement.

However, CHRR has urged the ACB to continue investigations on Chaponda to ensure that justice prevails.

“CHRR is thus, calling upon the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to expedite investigations into the matter and take the necessary and legal course of actions that will yield justice on the matter,” CHRR says in the statement.

The organization has since commended the media, the Commission of Inquiry, and joint Parliamentary Committees and Civil Society Organisations for their tenacious, professional, and patriotic efforts in the run up to Chaponda’s firing.

