Accident claims lives of two police officers

A fatal road accident that occurred in Dowa on Wednesday night has claimed lives of two police officers.

Police have identified the two officers as Febbie Nkhata and Lusungu Munthali from Area 30 National Police Headquarters.

The law enforcers said the accident involved three motor vehicles namely an ERF truck registration number MC 3679 which had broken down, Toyota Hilux double cabin registration number PE 1105 and a Toyota Hiace minibus registration number DZ 2341.

According to the Malawi Police Service, the truck broke down at Chingondo village in Dowa but the driver did not put any sign to warn other road users.

The two officers were passengers in the Toyota Hilux which was coming from Lilongwe going towards Salima.

Upon reaching the spot where the truck was, the driver of the Hilux was blinded by an on-coming vehicle hence he failed to see the stationery truck.

He then hit the stationery truck and his vehicle veered off road where it rested in the drainage. The two police officers who were on board died on the spot due to multiple injuries while the driver survived.

Immediately, the minibus which was also coming from Lilongwe and had two passengers on board also hit the truck and all the three occupants got severely injuries.

The driver of the minibus driver was immediately rushed to hospital, according to police.