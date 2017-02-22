Teachers threaten to go on a strike

Teachers in the country have threatened to stop working if government will not give them February salaries before 1 March, 2017.

According to a statement released by Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM), teachers have threatened that effective 1 March, all teachers who will not have received their February salaries shall put down their tools and only resume their work upon receiving their salaries.

“This process will go on as each month goes by. It must be emphasized that it is the duty of the government to ensure that its workers, particularly teachers who sorely depend on their meagre salaries to survive are paid in time,” reads the statement.

The statement adds that TUM will not allow any such type of barbaric treatment of teachers and teachers are obliged under all means to curb this cruelty. The body notes that the only way to deal with the issue is to withdraw labour on the first day of the following month if salaries are not paid.

Last week in Lilongwe, pupils at Chiwoko primary school held protests because their teachers were not teaching them saying they had not been paid their salaries.

According to the pupils, the whole last week teachers at the school were not teaching fully and that did not go well with students.

It was on Thursday when the students organised themselves to show that the teachers act is not welcome to them.

The pupils went into the Lilongwe town and to area 23 neighbourhood but the situation was cooled after police officers intervened.