Mayor Bikoko leads tree planting exercise

Mayor of Lilongwe His Worship Dr. Desmond Bikoko on Tuesday led Members of Parliament, Councillors and Lilongwe City Council members of staff in a tree planting exercise along the Lingadzi River between Mtandire and Area 47.

Writing on his Facebook page, Bikoko said this is one way of deepening commitment to environmental protection through planting new trees and taking care of the existing ones.

“Today I led Councillors, Members of Parliament, Lilongwe City Council staff and members of the community in a tree planting exercise along the heavily deforested banks of Lingadzi River behind Bingu Stadium,” he wrote.

Later on, His Worship Bikoko was the guest of honour in another planting exercise planned by Old mutual.

“In the afternoon, I was the Guest of Honour during an Old Mutual tree planting exercise at the same venue, graced by the Old Mutual Managing Director and members of staff. The river banks are heavily deforested and a major cause of floods,” disclosed Bikoko.

Over 800 tree seedlings were planted during the two tree planting exercises on Tuesday.

Various stakeholders in the country have engaged in tree planting exercise in various areas.

The tree planting campaign was launched by President Peter Mutharika at Kalambo Primary School in Lilongwe.

Recently Technical Entrepreneurship and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) engaged Blantyre Synod Youth Development in tree planting exercise at Ulongwe hill in Mulanje district.

The tree planting exercise saw 2000 tree seedlings planted.