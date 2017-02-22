Chakwera should resign – Commentator

As pressure mounts on Peter Mutharika to fire George Chaponda from his portfolio as Minister of Agriculture, calls have resurfaced calling on MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera to go with Chaponda.

In a post on Facebook, Malawian writer Onjezani Kenani has called on the MCP leader to quit following his silence on the allegations against Chaponda.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera is failing to play his role as opposition leader more effectively. He lets critical moments like these pass without saying a word. By the time he will speak, several critical issues shall have receded into the rear-view mirror of time,” wrote Kenani.

“In Botswana, they say if you catch a dog eating eggs, beat it at the very same spot where it is eating the eggs; if you beat it elsewhere, it will not understand why you are beating it, and it will even think you are being cruel to it. If Dr Chakwera finds the role too heavy, let him step aside and give it to someone else who can handle it,” he wrote.

Malawi24 understands that Chakwera is however planning to make a statement today on the millions found in George Chaponda’s house at a time he is being accused of corruption.