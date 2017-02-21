Communication body hails Mutharika for assenting to Access to Information law

The Panos Institute Southern Africa (PSAf) has commended the President of Malawi, Peter Mutharika for finally assenting to the Access to Information Act.

Mutharika assented to the access to information bill on February 15 after being blocked for over 20 years by all the previous regimes.

Reacting to the development in a press statement signed by Executive Director, Lilian Hiefer, PSAF said enacting the law is one thing, implementing it is another so Mutharika has done a recommended job.

Hiefer said as for now PSAf, is look forward to the full implementation of this very progressive law.

“We call on the President to ensure that this law does not gather dust in some shelf at Capital Hill. PSAf calls on the government to immediately put in place policies, systems and measures to support the full implementation of this law. Among other things, we encourage the authorities in Malawi to ensure the speedy establishment of the Independent Information Commission that is provided for in the new law. “reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

In the statement Hiefer added that they have the highest confidence that this law will enable citizens to access information held by public entities.

She added that this increased access to public information will create an enabling environment for citizens to participate in promoting accountability in the management of public resources in the country.

Finally PSAf say as an organisation, they are looking forward to working with various stakeholders in Malawi especially the media, civil society and community members to ensure that the progressive provisions of this law are harnessed for the development of the country.

PSAf) is a regional non-profit, non-governmental communication for development organisation that uses innovative communication methodologies to amplify voices of the poor and marginalised to shape their own development.