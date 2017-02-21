Four Super league teams organise pre-season bonanza

Four Super League teams have organised a pre-season football bonanza slated for next month at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

According to information made available to Malawi24 through various media outlets, the bonanza, which is being called ‘The big four football bonanza’, will kick off from 25 March to 26 March 2017.

TNM Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks, last year’ runners up Nyasa Big Bullets, third placed Silver Strikers and sixth placed Be Forward Wanderers will battle it for the top prize in readiness for the upcoming 2017 soccer season.

One of the organisers Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda of Silver Strikers says the preparations for the bonanza are at an advanced stage.

“Right now, we are discussing as to how much the winning team will be given on the day and gate charges for the fans so we can say the preparations are going on very well and are at an advanced stage,” he told the local press.

According to the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) calendar of events, pre-season games for the local clubs will start early next month.

Meanwhile, teams have already started their pre-season trainings in readiness for the new season which will kick off on 8 April 2017.