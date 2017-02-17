Nkhotakota registers 15 sudden deaths in two months

Nkhotakota Police say they have recorded 15 sudden deaths in the past two months.

According to Police, from December 2016 to January this year they have registered 15 deaths with many of them caused by accidents such as drowning.

Nkhotakota Police Deputy Spokesperson Paul Mulimwe said that out of fifteen cases reported at the formation, four involved children, two women and the rest men.

“One incident involved an epileptic woman who drowned at a fishing dock in the district whilst washing clothes,” said Mulimwe.

He added that a fisherman also drowned after he fell in the lake while fishing on a windy day.

According to Crime Investigation Officer for Nkhotakota Inspector Baxter Mukumbwa, it is difficult to prevent such cases but he assured that police have outlined activities such as awareness and interface meetings to minimise the cases.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the general public to avoid crossing rivers whilst drunk and fishing on a windy day. They have also advised guardians to pay much attention to people with epilepsy.