Fake doctor arrested

Police in Chikhwawa are keeping in custody a 46-year-old man for operating a clinic and practising medicine without a license.

The suspect, John Mathews, was arrested on 8th February this year on suspicion that he was operating a clinic in the area of Beleu without a license.

Confirming to Malawi24, Chikhwawa Police spokesperson sergeant Andrew Mayawo said the arrest followed a joint operation by officers from ministry of health and the Police.



“During the operation, Mathews was found with prescription medicine, hospital equipment and test kits. He was charged with five counts namely; operating a private clinic without licence, practicing as a medical doctor without being registered, practicing as a dentist without being registered, being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen and reckless and negligence which are crimes under Pharmacy, Medicines and Poisons Act,” said Mayawo.

He added that the operation was aimed at dealing with people who sell drugs and operate clinics without licences.

The fake doctor’s trial at Chikhwawa magistrate court is expected to commence on Friday, 17 February.

Mathews comes from Beleu village traditional authority (TA) Maseya in the district of Chikhwawa.