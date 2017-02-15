KB looking for trialists

TNM Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks have called on players from across the country to try their luck at the club during preseason training.

Team Manager for the team Nthukwa Shaba told Malawi24 that the club will today start preparations for the 2017 season hence players who want to join the club should go for it.

“We are starting our preparations on Wednesday and we urge all players to come and try their luck, we want to maintain our pace in 2017 season.

“We want to boost all departments from the back to front, we also want to drill other goalkeepers who at least are taller like Leman Nthala,” said Shaba.

Shaba added that since players such as Dave Banda are expected to leave for national duty, they decided to start early training to replace the gap.

“Other players are going out to DRC for national duty, those places need replacement that’s why we call all who are willing to play for the soldiers to come and try their luck,” he said.

In December Kamuzu Barracks won the Super League to become the first military side to win it.