Eagles targeting eight new players

Blue Eagles coach Deklerk Msakakuona has said he wants to beef up his squad with eight new players for next season.

In an interview with Malawi24, Msakakuona said the Area 30 cops will start preparations for the 2017 Super League campaign by having talent identification exercise as he is in search for new players to beef up his side.

“As Blue Eagles FC, we will start the campaign for the 2017 TNM Super League season by having talent identification exercise starting from Wednesday (15th January, 2017),” said Msakakuona.

When asked why they have decided to start with talent identification exercise, Msakakuona said they are targeting players who play in lower leagues.

“In this exercise we are targeting players from the lower leagues so as to beef up our squad,” he said.

He further stated that from the exercise Blue Eagles will rope in eight new players who will compete with the current squad.

Meanwhile, Msakakuona has disclosed that his team will start preseason training this week at Nankhaka stadium in Lilongwe.