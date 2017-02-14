Fake NGO owner dupes farmers of K4.9 million

Police in Blantyre are hunting for the owner of a fake non-governmental organisation (NGO) Charles Chibwana who stole K4.9 million from farmers in Bvumbwe.

Limbe Police deputy spokesperson Pedzesai Zembeneko said between the months of August and November last year the suspect collected the money from farmers after lying to them that they will get fertilizer on loan through his organisation.

“The trickster approached Traditional Authority Bvumbwe’s office to introduce his NGO Agro Safe destined to loan fertilizer to cooperative farmers,” he said.

Traditional Authority Bvumbwe through his Area Development Committee (ADC) advised chiefs under his jurisdiction to tell their subjects to form cooperatives.

The villagers formed the cooperatives in areas such as Mpanda, Machemba, Tayali, Bernard, Goliati, Laiti, Mulanje, Maggie, Dzungu and Lita.

Each cooperative had 25 people and every individual was advised to pay a non-refundable fee of K5,300 which was deposited to Agro Safe’s Standard Bank account number 0140091363700 or deposited through Mpamba or Airtel money.

Many villagers paid the money but the fertilizer was nowhere to be seen. The issue was therefore reported to police after the farmers realised that they had been duped.

Meanwhile police investigations to arrest the culprit are underway.

The police have however advised Malawians to be alert police whenever such things happen.