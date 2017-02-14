Activist condemns delay of civil servants’ salaries

Human rights activist Billy Mayaya has lashed out at government for failing to pay civil servants their January salaries on time.

Mayaya expressed his concern over the delay by the government in a Facebook post.

Civil servants such as teachers, and health workers are yet to receive their salaries because the public workers are in the process of being migrated to district councils’ payroll from capital hill.

But writing on Facebook, Mayaya said the delay is unfair arguing that government cannot treat elected officials the same way.

“Malawi, Imagine if our Members of Parliaments’ sitting allowances or monthly pay were delayed for weeks. Wouldn’t they be boycotting Parliament right now? Imagine if the benefits and pay for our Cabinet ministers and President was delayed for weeks? Just imagine?

“So, why is it okay for teachers, health care workers, and clinicians to have their pay delayed for weeks without explanation? This ain’t right…akakudyeleni kuti? Let’s take good care of our civil service team!!” Mayaya wrote.

Last week on Thursday, the ministry of local government and rural development which is facilitating the migration of some civil servants from capital hill to their respective councils said that the civil servants were expected to start getting their January perks on Friday.

However, reports show that some of the affected civil servants are yet receive their salaries.