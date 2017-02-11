Poets in pre-valentine poetry bash in LL today

Sapitwa Poetry has organised a pre-valentine poetry night called ‘For You My Love’ at the African Bible College in the capital city, Lilongwe today from 7pm.

The main aim of the performance is to fundraise for a show slated for 25th of March in commemoration of World Poetry Day which falls on 21st of March every year.

According to one of the poets who will perform at the show Robert Chiwamba, the performance has been organised to give a chance to poets of reciting love poetry, an element which has been lacking during previous shows where current issues dominated.

Chiwamba said ‘For You My Love” has also been given as a gift to those in love so that they should have a special night and rekindle their love.

“This however does not imply it’s for lovebirds only, rather, singles who love good things are also welcome to see for themselves how poets can play with words to express love and who knows, they may find their Mr or Mrs right there,” Chiwamba told Malawi24.

Poets to recite during the night include the legendary Dr Q. Malewezi, Robert Chiwamba, Maclean Mbepula, Yolanda Kaluma, Malumbo Sichinga, Mervin Njewa, Emmanuel Manto Banda, Watipaso Nungu and Mtisunge Bottoman.

The show is also to be honoured to have an acoustic performance from Rejoice Mawerenga

Charges are K3500 tickets for singles or K6000 for couple with tickets to be obtained at Cheza Cafe at game complex or gateway Mall in Lilongwe and K5000 and K9000 for singles and couples at the door respectively.