Let Kamwendo go – Nomads fans

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers supporters have asked the Nomads main executive committee to allow midfielder Joseph Kamwendo leave the club saying he is not bigger than the Nomads.

Kamwendo want to join newly promoted Tnm Super League side Masters Security following a row with Nomads management.

But according to some of the posts and comments on various Be Forward Wanderers Facebook pages, Nomads fans have welcomed the idea of Kamwendo leaving the club saying his heart is not at the Lali Lubani.

The fans have said that no one player will ever be bigger than the club, insisting that the loss of Kamwendo will merely be part of a continued process of reinvention with other players who will be up next to win the affections of the Nomads fans.

One of the Nomads fans Connex Chamambala said the club should allow the player to move on because if the Nomads executive insists to persuade Kamwendo to stay he will be not playing well at the club.

“Let him leave the club, this is not the first time he is leaving the club he will return when his problems have been sorted out but if we insist for the player to stay he will not be playing like the Kamwendo we know,” said Chamambala.

“Kamwendo is not bigger than the club so let him leave the team, we don’t want unfruitful claims,” added Godfrey B Guwa.

Kamwendo’s feud with Wanderers started last month when he travelled to Japan with Peter Wadabwa for trials.

According to the midfield maestro, his days in Japan were meaningless as he was forced to train with amateur teams since professional clubs were on off season.

This development irked Kamwendo who made it clear that he would seriously ponder on his future with the Nomads.

However, he has since claimed that his decision to move to Masters Security has nothing to do with failed trials in Japan but he wants to stay closer with his mother who is ill.