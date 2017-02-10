Friends of Douglas Chirambo in tombstone fundraising

The former Nyasa Big Bullets and Flames defender died on 5th April 2015 after succumbing to Intracranial Neoplasm (brain tumor).

Now, a year after his demise, well wishers have formed a WhatsApp group called ‘Friends of Douglas Chirambo’ in order to raise money for his tombstone in Rumphi where he was laid to rest.

According to one of his friends, Sankhani Mkandawire, they have decided to come up with the plan upon noticing that his parents cannot afford to build a tombstone for the late hero.

“We have come up with this initiative because Douglas parents cannot afford to build a tombstone for their beloved son as they are not working so I am urging all well wishers to contribute what they have in order to respect our brother who dedicated his life to Bullets and Malawi during his playing days when he was alive,” he said.

The budget for the tombstone is pegged at K1.5 million.

The WhatsApp group has come up with a committee which will be running things up until the tombstone is unveiled. The committee is chaired by Mrs Chenda Mkandawire, with Anthony Msendema as the Vice Chairman.

Higger Mkandawire is the spokesperson with George Ndindi as the treasurer.

Those who wish to contribute should send their contributions to the following bank account: National Bank of Malawi Account Name: Bernard K.J Chirambo Account Number: 1000818956 Branch: Customs Road.

Or Mpamba on 0882394925 and on Airtel Money on 0999661608

Closing date for receiving contributions is on 31st March 2017. Chirambo died at Thyolo District Hospital where he was expecting an ambulance to transfer him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

His death triggered outrage over growing abuse of football players after officials failed to release K2.5 million for his treatment in India.

It was reported that the brain tumor started when he sustained a cut in his head during a Super League match for his side.