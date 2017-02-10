Mutharika’s maize inquiry set to deliver report today

The commission of inquiry that was appointed by President Peter Mutharika to probe the maize deal that Malawi had with Zambia has disclosed that it is set to give the president a report today.

Confirming on the local press, secretary of the inquiry Mike Chinoko said that they are to present their findings on the matter to Mutharika on Friday.

“The report has been finalized and the State House confirmed that we are to meet the president at 4pm on Friday,” said Chinoko.

He added that the report has not mentioned any name suspected to have had a hand in the dubious transaction that Malawi had in Zambia.

He however disclosed that the commission lacked enough time to gather information on the allegations of corruption.

The Malawi leader appointed the commission of inquiry chaired by Justice Anastasia Msosa to probe the saga that has been the centre of controversy in the country.

However some stakeholders have also carried their independent investigations on the matter as part of promoting transparency and accountability.