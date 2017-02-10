SA speaks tough on Malawian illegal immigrants

New South African ambassador to Malawi Thenjiwe Mtintso has urged the country to control the hordes of Malawians flocking to South Africa without travel documents.

Mtintso argued that the situation is leading to congestion in South African prisons as many Malawians are being arrested for staying in the country illegally.

Speaking to members of the press after delivering her letters of credence to President Peter Mutharika at Kamuzu Palace on Thursday, Mtintso said Malawians are expected to enjoy their freedom of movement within a frame of laws.

“Much as there is freedom of movement, people have to travel within the law and Malawians should be discouraged from traveling not only to South Africa but to any country when they do not have proper documents,” said Mtintso.

She added that her country will strengthen bilateral ties with Malawi on a number of issues that can work towards development of the two nations.

Reports reveal that over 100,000 Malawians are trapped in South African prisons for being found in the country without travel documents.

Further reports reveal that hundreds of Malawians travel to South Africa each day for greener pastures.

However the hordes of people moving to South Africa flee high unemployment rate in Malawi and unfavourable economic atmosphere that makes it hard for many Malawians to maintain a decent standard of living.