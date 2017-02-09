Madonna ‘overjoyed’ after adopting Malawian twins

Madonna has expressed joy after finally adopting Malawian twins Stella and Esther.

Writing on Social media after the Lilongwe High Court granted her the approval to adopt the four year-old girls, the American musician said she is excited that the little girls are part of her family.

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love!” Madonna wrote on Instagram.

The Lilongwe High Court on Tuesday gave the pop star the approval during a session that she attended. The children’s father also appeared in court during the proceedings.

Their mother died within a week of childbirth due to complications. The singer has adopted the children from Home of Hope Orphanage in Mchinji.

She had last week denied applying to adopt two more Malawian children while visiting the country where she runs a charity, and where she has previously been embroiled in controversy.

Madonna, 58, adopted Malawian children David Banda (11) and Mercy James (11) in 2006 and 2009. Since adopting David and Mercy, Madonna has been a regular visitor of Malawi to give the two children a chance to embrace their heritage. She had also set up children’s charity Raising Malawi in 2006.