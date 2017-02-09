Jenda accident claims three lives

Three people have died while 18 others have sustained injuries after a bus overturned near Jenda in Mzimba district last night.

The three, two women and a child, are reported to have died due to the accident which happened when the driver of a Ma Tours bus tried to avoid a stationary vehicle near the road.

One woman and the child are reported to have died on the spot while the other woman died upon reaching Jenda health centre.

Authorities have confirmed that 18 people are currently receiving treatment at Mzimba district hospital.

They have further disclosed that one person has been referred to Mzuzu Central hospital for further medical treatment.

The police are yet to give a report on the accident as investigations are underway.