Flames drop two places on FIFA rankings

Malawi has dropped two places in the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rankings released on Thursday.

The Flames are now on position 104 from 102 in the world and 31 in the continent.

The last time Flames played an international game was in September last year at Kamuzu Stadium against Swaziland in the final Afcon qualification game which ended 1-0 in favor of Malawi.

Leading the continent on the ranking is Egypt, who despite losing to Cameroon in the just ended African Cup of Nations, are on number 23 in the World.

Senegal have dropped to position two, with Afcon winners Cameroon on 3rd position in Africa. Congo DR, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’voire and Morocco are the best top ten teams in Africa.

At World level, Argentina has maintained her position as number one team in the world, with Brazil, Germany, Chile and Belgium completing the top five.

Malawi will be in action in April in the CHAN qualifiers against Madagascar away from home before the return leg at Bingu National Stadium.